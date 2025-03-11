AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of AerCap worth $14,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its position in AerCap by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 80,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $3,284,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in AerCap by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in AerCap by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $107.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average of $96.33.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

