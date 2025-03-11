Affinity Bancshares, Inc. Announces Dividend of $1.50 (NASDAQ:AFBI)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Affinity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $126.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

