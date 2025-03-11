Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by $0.32, Zacks reports.

Agenus stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Agenus has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agenus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

