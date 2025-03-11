AGF Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,487,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,437,000. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Robinhood Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 19.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $11,253,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 806,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,268,882.05. This trade represents a 27.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $32,740,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,133.40. This represents a 99.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,171,641 shares of company stock valued at $149,567,157. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

