AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $74,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,593 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,505,000 after buying an additional 1,741,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,370,000 after buying an additional 1,149,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,926,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,216,000 after buying an additional 646,240 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $257.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.56 and a 200-day moving average of $269.76. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $226.62 and a 1-year high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

