AGF Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,254 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $449,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $33,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $415.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.70 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.91.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

