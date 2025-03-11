AGF Management Ltd. Sells 33,988 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,988 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.2% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of Intuitive Surgical worth $437,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $306,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $482.61 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $570.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.18, for a total transaction of $260,725.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,879.38. The trade was a 18.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,309 shares of company stock worth $7,611,004 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

