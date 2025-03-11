AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOS. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$41,420.00. Insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $76,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.
AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals.
