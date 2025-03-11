AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOS. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOS

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

AirBoss of America stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.70. The company had a trading volume of 44,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,154. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$3.65 and a 52 week high of C$6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38. The firm has a market cap of C$67.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.29.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$41,420.00. Insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $76,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.