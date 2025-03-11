Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

AKRO stock opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000,000. This represents a 25.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $1,647,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,311,803.80. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,574 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,514. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 68,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

