Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Alamos Gold has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:AGI opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGI

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.