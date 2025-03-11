Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $132.45 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $314.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

