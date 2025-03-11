AlphaQuest LLC Grows Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 1,191.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84,353 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned 0.07% of Ladder Capital worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 13,513.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Ladder Capital by 1,832.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

LADR stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 38.96, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.98%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.