AlphaQuest LLC Grows Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 578.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $47,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Southern Copper by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.98. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $84.33 and a twelve month high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.