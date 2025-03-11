AlphaQuest LLC Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 113,300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,182,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,947,000 after buying an additional 245,525 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 46,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,713,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,334,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,967 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,032,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,816,000 after purchasing an additional 308,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.62.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $147.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

