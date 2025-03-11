AlphaQuest LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC owned about 0.18% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 127.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NYSE RGR opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.15. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.77 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

See Also

