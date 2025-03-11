AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $115.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.93. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.81 and a 12-month high of $118.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

