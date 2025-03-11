AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 10,396 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WERN. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth $485,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth $630,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 362,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 31.1% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 19.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 98,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ WERN opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

About Werner Enterprises

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More

