AlphaQuest LLC Sells 21,455 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,455 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Fortive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Fortive by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Fortive Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average is $76.85. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $237,308.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,585.65. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $519,115.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,425.85. This represents a 21.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

