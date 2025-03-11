AlphaQuest LLC Sells 9,760 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $167.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.52. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $126.17 and a one year high of $192.18.

Insider Activity

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

