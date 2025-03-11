AlphaQuest LLC Takes $813,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,432 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,834,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its position in Salesforce by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $272.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.93. The firm has a market cap of $261.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.62.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,750. This trade represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Mason Morfit sold 722,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.11, for a total transaction of $249,995,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,192,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,786,234.99. The trade was a 18.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock valued at $383,156,227. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

