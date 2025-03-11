AlphaQuest LLC Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,283,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,841,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,469,000 after buying an additional 318,261 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,111.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $178.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $103.18 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.47.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,731,100.98. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,957.74. This represents a 43.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.