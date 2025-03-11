Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel Sells 33,732 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) EVP David Sponsel sold 33,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $365,317.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 668,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,020.91. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Sponsel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphatec alerts:

On Monday, February 24th, David Sponsel sold 12,946 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $138,910.58.

On Monday, February 3rd, David Sponsel sold 36,256 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $414,043.52.

On Monday, January 13th, David Sponsel sold 58,283 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $624,210.93.

On Friday, January 10th, David Sponsel sold 238 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,380.00.

Alphatec Price Performance

ATEC stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.39. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $176.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATEC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Alphatec by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,989,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alphatec by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,185,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphatec by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,138,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after buying an additional 287,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,928,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 297,850 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphatec

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.