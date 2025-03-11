Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 174,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 478,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$86.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30.

Get Amarc Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas purchased 70,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $91,395. 35.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amarc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.