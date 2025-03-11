Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) were down 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 174,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 478,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Amarc Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Amarc Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Also, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$42,945.00. Insiders sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock worth $91,395 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

