Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Director Todd R. Snyder Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) Director Todd R. Snyder bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,233.28. This represents a 29.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amplify Energy Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMPY opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 69,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMPY shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Report on Amplify Energy

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.