Amundi Has $106.49 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Amundi trimmed its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116,612 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.73% of Owens Corning worth $106,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Owens Corning Stock Performance
OC stock opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Owens Corning Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 37.70%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning
In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. This represents a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.18.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.
