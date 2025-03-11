Amundi Has $122.65 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Amundi grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,274 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.39% of Extra Space Storage worth $122,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $155.60 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.02 and a 1-year high of $184.87. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.84.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

