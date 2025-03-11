Amundi Increases Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Amundi lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,094 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.73% of VeriSign worth $148,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In other news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $103,592.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,586.25. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $239.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $242.23.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.00. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

