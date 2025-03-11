Amundi Trims Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Amundi trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,772 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.13% of Dell Technologies worth $112,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,456 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5,047.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,117 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.68.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,943,009.64. This trade represents a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 825,662 shares of company stock worth $100,414,453. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

