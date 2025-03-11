Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives $7.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.
A number of analysts have recently commented on AMLX shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 292.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 164,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 83,048 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 40,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 880,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 258,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $239.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $7.27.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of ($0.67) million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.
