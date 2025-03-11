Analysts Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) PT at $113.79

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $6,788,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,013.60. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. The trade was a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. GHE LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Arista Networks by 395.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

