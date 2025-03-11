Analysts Set Crane (NYSE:CR) PT at $174.80

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:CR opened at $153.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.77. Crane has a 1-year low of $127.82 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,354.48. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $144,961,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Crane by 619.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 430,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Crane by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,455,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,676,000 after purchasing an additional 355,765 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,127,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 754,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,445,000 after purchasing an additional 151,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

