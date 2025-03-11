Analysts Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Price Target at $230.44

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.44.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.
MMC opened at $235.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $196.17 and a 1 year high of $241.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.42. The stock has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
