Analysts Set Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target at $45.70

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Trading set a $27.00 target price on Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Vital Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Vital Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VTLE opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $534.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vital Energy by 96.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,385 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

