Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

3/8/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

2/4/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.10. 3,617,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,328. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $35.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57.

In other news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 19,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $585,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,630. This represents a 27.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $41,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,442.76. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,346. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

