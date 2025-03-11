Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5645 per share on Friday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 63.0% increase from Andritz’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Andritz Price Performance

ADRZY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $13.18. 1,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,211. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Andritz alerts:

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Andritz had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 23.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Andritz will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADRZY

Andritz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.