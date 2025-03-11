Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 147.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APGE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,265. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.83.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.25). Equities analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,987 shares in the company, valued at $38,983,558.05. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $221,370.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,639.48. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,735 shares of company stock worth $2,247,762. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,814,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,798,000 after buying an additional 1,267,451 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,021,000 after purchasing an additional 71,703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,390,000 after purchasing an additional 160,822 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,283,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after purchasing an additional 581,949 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,455,000 after buying an additional 665,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

