Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,451 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.14% of Apollo Global Management worth $129,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.07 and its 200-day moving average is $150.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

