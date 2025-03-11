ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.64.

NASDAQ ARCB traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $73.01. 55,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $153.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 471.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 17.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

