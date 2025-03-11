Arizona State Retirement System Buys 544 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in United States Steel by 903.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.32.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $47.66.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. Analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

