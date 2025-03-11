Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.