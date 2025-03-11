Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter worth $278,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter worth $352,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Genpact by 43.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter worth $19,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of G opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $606,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,926,218.40. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

