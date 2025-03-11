Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 5,628 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCVX. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 77,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 1,007.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.10 and a 52 week high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $531,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,664.25. This represents a 46.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $710,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,491 shares in the company, valued at $9,720,610.98. This trade represents a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,258 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

