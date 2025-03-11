Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,516 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,097,000 after buying an additional 56,149 shares during the period. Finally, Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,511,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ICVT opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1466 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.