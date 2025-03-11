Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 318 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS INDA opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

