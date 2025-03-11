Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821,509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 275,254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,132,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,079,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,985,000 after buying an additional 95,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 872,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,091,000 after acquiring an additional 83,961 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

