Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 36,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,631,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading

