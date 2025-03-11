Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $476,000 in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,898,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.05.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

