Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOCT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of FOCT stock opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $842.61 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.
