Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 49,198 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,198 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 741,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,764,000 after purchasing an additional 138,343 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of TQQQ opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.42. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $93.79.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

